Asus Unveils Groundbreaking OLED Monitors at CES 2022

Asus has stolen the spotlight at CES 2022 with its groundbreaking OLED monitor lineup. The company has announced three new monitors, two of which are capable of reaching an impressive 480Hz refresh rate. Building on the success of LG’s dual-mode OLED monitor, Asus’s 32-inch OLED monitor offers the option of either 240Hz at 4K resolution or an astonishing 480Hz at 1080p. Meanwhile, Asus is also introducing a 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor that can achieve a native 480Hz refresh rate.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor, which allows users to switch seamlessly between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz modes. This flexibility enables gamers to enjoy both high refresh rates for competitive titles like Overwatch 2 or Valorant and exceptional visual fidelity for ray-traced single-player experiences.

For those who prioritize 1440p resolution, Asus has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, a 27-inch flat monitor capable of an impressive 480Hz refresh rate. This monitor is notable as it is currently the first announced 1440p 480Hz OLED monitor on the market.

In addition, Asus is expanding its lineup with a 39-inch ultrawide (3440 x 1440) 240Hz OLED monitor, the PG39WCDM. This aggressively curved model boasts a peak HDR brightness of 1,300 nits and includes a built-in KVM feature for controlling two devices with just a keyboard and mouse.

All three monitors feature Asus’s third-generation OLED panels, offering improved peak brightness by 30% and viewing angle improvements by 20%. Additionally, they incorporate enhanced safeguards against burn-in, addressing a concern common to OLED displays.

While pricing and release dates for these monitors have not yet been announced, it’s worth noting that Dell has unveiled its own OLED gaming monitors at CES. With Dell’s upcoming 360Hz and 240Hz OLED monitors hitting the market soon, Asus will undoubtedly face fierce competition in the OLED monitor space.

FAQ

1. What is the standout feature of Asus’s new OLED monitors?

Asus’s OLED monitors stand out for their incredibly high refresh rates, with some models reaching up to 480Hz.

2. Are there any 1440p OLED monitors available from Asus?

Yes, Asus has introduced a 27-inch 1440p OLED monitor that supports a native 480Hz refresh rate, making it a first in the market.

3. What improvements do the new OLED monitors offer compared to previous models?

Asus’s latest OLED monitors feature third-generation panels with enhancements such as increased peak brightness by 30%, improved viewing angles by 20%, and better safeguards against burn-in.

4. When will these monitors be available for purchase?

Pricing and release dates for Asus’s new OLED monitors have not yet been announced.

5. How does Asus’s OLED lineup compare to Dell’s offerings?

While both Asus and Dell have unveiled impressive OLED monitors, Dell’s upcoming 360Hz and 240Hz OLED monitors pose stiff competition for Asus in the OLED monitor market.