Solar Eruption Reaches Earth, Moon, and Mars Simultaneously

On October 28, 2021, a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun affected Earth, the moon, and Mars simultaneously. This event marked the first time that instruments on all three bodies captured the same occurrence almost at the same time.

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and NASA’s Curiosity rover observed the influx of energized particles on Mars. On the moon, the Chinese National Space Administration’s Chang’e-4 and NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) detected these particles. Closer to Earth, the German Aerospace Center’s Eu:CROPIS satellite monitored the radiation from low Earth orbit.

Understanding CMEs is crucial for future space exploration, particularly for missions to Mars and the establishment of a scientific outpost on the moon. Unlike Earth, both the moon and Mars lack a protective magnetosphere, leaving them more vulnerable to radiation.

The harmful effects of high doses of radiation on astronauts include skin irritation, nausea, blood disorders, weakened immunity, and a higher risk of cancer. Acute exposure to radiation can cause burns and neurological degeneration. Although the recent CME on October 28th had a relatively weak impact, with radiation levels at around 31 milligray, future CMEs are expected to become more frequent and intense as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar activity cycle.

Researchers found that Earth’s magnetosphere and atmosphere effectively rendered the radiation from the CME negligible upon reaching the planet’s surface. Mars’s atmosphere buffered about one-30th of the initial dose, while the moon received over half of the initial radiation. While this specific CME did not pose a significant threat to humans, a more powerful eruption could be deadly. Studying how CMEs affect different celestial bodies will aid in developing necessary shielding to protect future astronauts.

Colin Wilson, a project scientist on ExoMars TGO, emphasized the importance of data from missions like ExoMars in preparing for the protection of human explorers from space radiation.