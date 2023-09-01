Astronomy Enthusiast Sets Up Telescope in Brooklyn to Bring Neighbors Together

Joe Delfausse, an 82-year-old astronomy enthusiast from Brooklyn, has created a unique community experience by setting up his telescope on 9th Street and 8th Avenue in Park Slope. For the past 20 years, Delfausse has been sharing the wonders of the night sky with his neighbors, providing them with the opportunity to see Saturn’s rings, the super blue moon, and other astronomical sights.

Delfausse’s telescope has become a popular attraction, drawing a line of people eager to take a peek through the lens. Many of those who have looked through the telescope have been amazed by the experience, with some even saying that it has changed their lives.

Delfausse sees his telescope as a way to bring people together and connect with others. He believes that everyone likes to connect and share with others, and his telescope provides a space for neighbors to do just that. The communal experience of looking through the telescope has warmed the hearts of those who have participated, creating a sense of community and providing a wholesome experience.

Delfausse’s telescope has gained even more attention recently, thanks to a viral video on TikTok. Since the video was posted, the line to look through the telescope has grown longer, with more and more people interested in experiencing the wonders of the night sky.

Delfausse hopes that his telescope will inspire others to do the same and set up their telescopes on street corners throughout New York City. He believes that anyone can do what he is doing and wants to see more people sharing the beauty of the night sky with their neighbors.

Overall, Delfausse’s telescope has become a beloved attraction in the community, providing a space for neighbors to come together, appreciate the natural wonders of the universe, and create lasting connections.

