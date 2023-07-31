August Celestial Events: Double Full Moon, Meteor Shower, and Planetary Sightings

August is set to be an eventful month in the celestial world with several exciting astronomical phenomena to look forward to. Firstly, there will be two full moons occurring this month. The first full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will rise on August 2 at 2:32 p.m. Eastern time. This moon gets its name from signaling the beginning of the spawning season for freshwater sturgeon in North America. It is also referred to as the Grain Moon or Corn Moon. The second full moon, also known as a “blue moon,” will appear on August 30. A blue moon is either the second full moon in a calendar month or the third full moon in an astronomical season with four full moons.

Both of these full moons will coincide with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. These perigee moons, also called “supermoons,” appear about 8 percent bigger and 16 percent brighter than an average moon.

On August 1, an ancient Gaelic celebration called Lughnasadh marked the midpoint of the astronomical seasons and acted as the first of three harvest festivals.

One of the most highly anticipated events in August is the Perseid meteor shower, which will peak on the night of August 12-13. These meteors are consistent and can be seen under ideal circumstances this year, as the crescent moon will not rise until the early morning hours. Stargazers can expect to witness between 50 to 75 meteors per hour during this peak time. The Perseid meteor shower originates from small particles of rocky material from the nucleus of Comet Swift-Tuttle, through which the Earth passes annually.

Furthermore, astronomical enthusiasts will have the opportunity to observe two planets during August. Saturn will rise at around 9:30 p.m. and can be easily spotted in the southeastern sky by midnight. Its magnificent rings can be observed using a small telescope, alongside its accompanying moons. Saturn will reach opposition, meaning it is directly opposite the Sun in the sky, on August 27 and will remain visible throughout the year.

In addition, Jupiter will make an appearance in the night sky, rising after midnight in the beginning of August and becoming visible high in the eastern sky by midnight in September. With the help of binoculars, viewers can easily identify Jupiter and witness its four largest moons.