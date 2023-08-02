Astronomers Celebrate Success of Euclid Space Telescope Despite Minor Setback

Astronomers are celebrating the successful performance of the Euclid wide-angle space telescope’s instruments, despite a minor setback. The European Space Agency launched Euclid a month ago with the goal of capturing images of billions of galaxies to aid in the creation of the largest three-dimensional map of the universe.

The spacecraft has not yet started its official observations of dark matter and dark energy, but initial tests of the Visible instrument (VIS) and the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) have been successful. These tests produced images of galaxies in a small region of the sky, indicating that Euclid is functioning well.

However, scientists encountered a setback when they discovered that some images were affected by an odd light pattern. It was later determined that sunlight was leaking through a small gap in the spacecraft’s hull. By avoiding certain telescope orientations that allowed sunlight to shine through the cracks, scientists were able to capture clear images.

Euclid’s VIS instrument captures visible wavelength images of distant galaxies, while the NISP device analyzes infrared data to calculate the distance of each galaxy from Earth. These observations will be used to create a comprehensive 3D map of the universe, dating back ten billion years and covering more than a third of the sky. The map aims to provide insights into the nature of dark matter and dark energy, which together make up 95% of the universe and drive its expansion.

The successful initial images from Euclid mark the beginning of a new era in observational cosmology and statistical astronomy. This milestone is particularly exciting for astronomers who are eager to understand the nature of dark energy and its role in the universe.