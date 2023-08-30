An International Team of Astronomers Unravel the Mystery of a Pulsar’s Changing Brightness

An international team of astronomers has made new discoveries about a pulsar that appears to constantly change in brightness. Pulsars are rapidly rotating dead stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation across space, resulting in a pulsing effect. However, a pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038 located in the Sextans constellation is even more unusual because it switches between different modes, with some pulses being brighter than others.

Researchers first discovered the spinning dead star and its closely orbiting companion star in 2007. Through new observations made with multiple telescopes, scientists have found that as the pulsar strips material away from the companion star, it enters a cycle of operating in “high” and “low” modes. During the high mode, the pulsar releases X-rays, ultraviolet, and visible light wavelengths, while in the low mode, it becomes dimmer and shares more radio waves.

The team of astronomers conducted an “unprecedented observing campaign” using a diverse set of observatories to understand this celestial puzzle. The campaign involved cutting-edge ground-based and space-borne telescopes. The observations revealed that an exchange of matter between the pulsar and its companion star triggers the pulsar’s unusual behavior.

As the pulsar tugs at its companion star, gas is released and forms a disk around the pulsar before falling toward it. In the low mode, this material is released from the pulsar in a narrow jet, which is then hit by wind blowing off the pulsar. The wind heats up the material, causing it to glow in different light wavelengths and activating the high mode. The process repeats as the jet continues to push more material away from the star.

The team of astronomers has not yet determined if there are other similar pulsar systems or if this one is unique. They plan to continue observing the system and use future observatories like the European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope to gather more details. The Extremely Large Telescope will begin observations in 2028.

Overall, these new insights into the pulsar’s changing brightness provide valuable information about the complex interplay between the pulsar wind, the inflowing matter, and the mode switching behavior.

Sources: CNN