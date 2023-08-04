Astronomers Discover Peculiar Changes in the Jet of a Small Black Hole

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery involving a small black hole. Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China, they observed periodic fluctuations in a jet of magnetic plasma emitted by the black hole known as GRS 1915+105. These fluctuations occur within a fraction of a second.

GRS 1915+105 is a combination of a regular star and a stellar black hole formed from a dying massive star. As the star orbits the black hole, some of its material is consumed, while the rest is accelerated into a jet that emanates from the black hole’s poles.

The observed changes in the jet’s energy are believed to be caused by a misalignment between the black hole’s rotation and its accretion disk, the disk of matter surrounding it. This misalignment leads to a wobbling motion of the jet, resulting in a decrease in energy when the jet points away from Earth and a return to normal when it rotates back towards us. This phenomenon was measured twice, in January 2021 and June 2022.

GRS 1915+105 is classified as a microquasar, which is a smaller version of a quasar. Quasars are extremely bright galactic cores that contain supermassive black holes. Like their larger counterparts, microquasars draw in matter and emit energetic jets. However, the observed phenomenon involving the periodic fluctuations, known as quasi-periodic oscillations (QPO), has never been observed in radio waves from a black hole before. Understanding these QPOs can provide valuable insights into the physics of black holes and their surrounding systems.

The observed QPO in GRS 1915+105 could be the first evidence of changes in jets emitted by black holes. Nevertheless, the exact cause of these oscillations remains unknown. One possible explanation is the precession of the black hole’s jet, causing it to periodically change direction. Further observations of this and other microquasars will help scientists unravel the mysteries behind these signals.

This study’s findings have been published in the journal Nature.