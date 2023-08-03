Astronomers Discover Previously Unnoticed Massive Asteroid Using New Algorithm

Astronomers have recently identified a massive asteroid, named 2022 SF289, that went unnoticed due to its close proximity to Earth. Measuring approximately 600 feet wide, this asteroid falls under the category of potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) as it could potentially cause significant damage if it were to collide with Earth. However, there is no immediate risk of a collision in the near future.

In September 2022, the asteroid passed within 4.5 million miles of Earth but remained undetectable due to the way it blended in with the Milky Way starlight. Fortunately, researchers have now utilized a newly developed algorithm specifically designed for locating large asteroids with limited data. This algorithm has successfully identified the sneaky PHA.

The discovery of this asteroid serves as a significant validation for the capabilities of the algorithm. It is notable that the algorithm will soon be implemented at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which plans to initiate asteroid-hunting operations in early 2025. With the integration of this algorithm, the observatory is expected to regularly identify similar objects in the future.

To locate the asteroid, scientists tested the algorithm by utilizing archival data from the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey conducted in Hawaii. The algorithm effectively detected the presence of the asteroid in three separate sky images taken from September 19, 2022, and the subsequent nights. Although it did not meet ATLAS’ requirement of appearing in four images on a single night, the asteroid’s discovery was eventually made.

The Rubin Observatory’s HelioLinc3D algorithm was specifically developed to detect asteroids using less data compared to traditional methods. Despite scanning the sky only twice a night, the algorithm’s high level of detail makes it highly effective in identifying asteroids, surpassing the capabilities of most modern observatories.

The team that developed the algorithm remains confident that the discovery of 2022 SF289 is just the beginning. There is a possibility that there are numerous PHAs orbiting Earth, still awaiting detection. The team is determined to continue their search and firmly believes that advancements in algorithms, coupled with the use of new telescopes, will lead to many remarkable discoveries in the coming decade.