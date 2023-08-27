New Discovery: Stars Can Be Destroyed by Colliding Near Supermassive Black Holes

Using the Gemini South telescope, astronomers have potentially discovered a new way stars can be destroyed: by colliding near a supermassive black hole in an ancient galaxy. This discovery offers a fresh perspective on the environments around these black holes and the undetected collisions occurring within.

Astronomers studying a powerful gamma-ray burst (GRB) with the Gemini South telescope have detected a never-before-seen way to destroy a star. Instead of the usual causes of GRBs, such as exploding massive stars or mergers of neutron stars, this GRB came from the collision of stars or stellar remnants near a supermassive black hole in the core of an ancient galaxy.

Stars in the universe usually end their lives in predictable ways determined by their mass. Low-mass stars like the Sun fade into white dwarf stars, while more massive stars die in supernova explosions, creating ultradense objects like neutron stars and black holes. However, new research points to a long-hypothesized, but never-before-seen, fourth option: the collision of stars or stellar remnants.

While searching for the origins of a long-duration gamma-ray burst, astronomers using the Gemini South telescope, along with the Nordic Optical Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, have uncovered evidence of a demolition-derby-like collision of stars or stellar remnants near the supermassive black hole of an ancient galaxy.

Ancient galaxies no longer have giant stars, the usual source of long GRBs, but their cores are filled with stars and ultra-dense stellar remnants. Astronomers have long suspected that collisions in the turbulent environment near a supermassive black hole could produce GRBs. This recent discovery provides observational evidence of such a collision.

This new finding has important implications for understanding how stars die and helps answer questions about unexpected gravitational waves that could be detected on Earth. The dense regions near supermassive black holes are intriguing areas to study, offering insight into the cosmic events happening within them.

