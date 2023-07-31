Astronomers Discover Double-Peaked Green Pea Galaxies

Astronomers from Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have recently discovered five Green Pea (GP) galaxies with double-peaked narrow lines out of a sample of nearly 1,550 GP galaxies. These unique galaxies may have originated from mergers of dual active galactic nuclei (AGN), shedding light on the co-evolution of high-mass galaxies and supermassive black holes.

Green Pea (GP) galaxies are low-redshift galaxies known for their green and compact optical appearance as well as the presence of strong emission lines, particularly the doubly ionized oxygen [OIII] emission line. They are considered analogs of early galaxies in the nearby universe. Some GP galaxies exhibit signs of AGN activity, suggesting the presence of actively accreting supermassive black holes in their nuclei.

The researchers analyzed a sample of GP galaxies, primarily obtained from the Extra-galactic Survey of the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST). By examining the emission line profiles and optical morphologies of these galaxies, the scientists confirmed the AGN activity in the five GP galaxies with double-peaked narrow lines.

The double-peaked profiles observed in these galaxies are believed to be the result of mergers between dual AGNs, rather than outflows or accretion disks. Interestingly, the researchers noted that these five GP galaxies exhibit a narrow line width for each component and lack obvious inclination, suggesting that the double-peaked emission lines are unlikely to originate from outflows or gas disks.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of early galaxies, as well as the co-evolution of massive galaxies and supermassive black holes. The upcoming new phase of the LAMOST Extra-galactic Survey is expected to yield more samples of these unique galaxies, further enhancing our understanding of these phenomena.

The findings of this research were published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on July 19, 2023.