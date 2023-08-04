CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Astronomers Discover Abundance of High-Energy Gamma Rays from the Sun

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Astronomers Discover Abundance of High-Energy Gamma Rays from the Sun

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery, finding an abundance of gamma rays with an energy of around a trillion electron volts (TeV) coming from the Sun. This finding challenges the previous belief that such high-energy emission would only occur under rare circumstances. It calls for a reevaluation of the current understanding of how high-energy particles are generated.

Gamma rays with energies above 200 billion electron volts cannot reach the Earth’s surface due to the protective layer of our atmosphere, which shields us from the harmful effects of excessive gamma ray exposure leading to cancer. However, this also poses a challenge for direct observation of gamma rays above this energy level.

When high-energy gamma rays interact with the upper atmosphere, they produce a cascade of lower energy particles and photons that travel in the same direction. If these particles pass through water, they generate a unique radiation called Cherenkov radiation under very dark conditions. Astronomers utilize this phenomenon to track the energy and source of the triggering gamma ray.

The High Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) is an instrument specifically designed to indirectly detect these high-energy gamma rays. By analyzing six years’ worth of data, researchers were able to identify an excess of gamma rays from the Sun, surpassing previous estimates by seven times. This discovery surprised the team, given that the Sun is considered a relatively calm star, and it was unexpected for it to produce gamma rays in the TeV range.

Although the Sun even produces gamma rays nearing 10 TeV, there is no evidence of gamma rays at higher energies. This finding challenges the current understanding of the forces at work within the Sun, and further research is necessary to elucidate the mechanisms responsible for generating these particles.

While the Earth’s atmosphere safeguards us from the biological consequences of these gamma rays, this discovery could necessitate a reassessment of potential dangers to astronauts on long space journeys. The details of this research have been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023
News

Nicolas Neubert’s AI-Generated Concept Film Trailer Goes Viral

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

OutSnapped Launches AI Photo Booth Technology to Revolutionize Experiential Marketing

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments