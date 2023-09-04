Millisecond Pulsars and Testing General Relativity

Millisecond pulsars are incredibly useful astronomical objects that can be treated as cosmic clocks due to their regular flashing radio beams. Astronomers have used them to study gravitational waves, observe the background gravitational rumblings of the universe, and even propose them for celestial navigation. Now, millisecond pulsars might also be used to test the most fundamental nature of gravity.

In our galaxy, it is estimated that nearly a billion pulsars could exist, although only about 2,000 have been observed so far. The central region of the Milky Way likely contains several pulsars, and some of them could be orbiting our supermassive black hole, Sag A*. If astronomers can observe millisecond pulsars closely orbiting Sag A*, it would provide an opportunity to test Einstein’s theory of general relativity in ways that are not currently possible.

By precisely measuring the orbital dynamics of millisecond pulsars near Sag A*, astronomers can gain insights into how strong gravitational fields interact with mass. This could allow for experimental tests that are precise enough to differentiate between general relativity and other gravitational theories. To search for nearby millisecond pulsars, a team of astronomers has started examining data from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

The EHT collaboration has been gathering data on our supermassive black hole since 2017, and although the first image of Sag A* was released in 2022, the data also contains information about the surrounding area and radio light polarization. While the team did not find evidence for any new millisecond pulsars in the first round of data, it is not surprising given the limitations of the observations. However, there is still plenty of EHT data to examine, and the collaboration continues to gather more data.

Even if the EHT has not detected any pulsars yet, it is highly likely that millisecond pulsars are orbiting around supermassive black holes in the Milky Way, just like the stars that are currently visible. It is only a matter of time before these elusive pulsars are discovered.

[Source: Universe Today]

Definitions:

– Millisecond pulsars: Fast-rotating neutron stars that emit beams of radio energy, allowing them to be treated as cosmic clocks.

– Gravitational waves: Ripples in the fabric of spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects.

– General relativity: Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, describing how massive objects curve spacetime and how bodies move in response to this curvature.

– Event Horizon Telescope (EHT): A global array of radio telescopes that captured the first-ever image of a black hole.

– Supermassive black hole: A black hole with a mass millions or billions of times that of the Sun.

