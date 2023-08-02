Astro Digital to Integrate Astroscale Docking Plate into Satellites for In-Orbit Services

Small satellite manufacturer Astro Digital has revealed its plan to incorporate an Astroscale docking plate into its upcoming spacecraft. The integration of this docking plate will enable Astro Digital’s satellites to dock with other satellites or robotic vehicles in space, enhancing their capability to utilize in-orbit services.

Astroscale, a Japanese company specializing in satellite end-of-life services, has been actively developing technologies to address the problem of orbital debris. Their docking system, known as End-of-Life Services by Astroscale (ELSA-d), is designed to safely remove defunct satellites from orbit. By integrating Astroscale’s docking plate, Astro Digital aims to offer its customers increased flexibility and access to a wider range of in-orbit services.

Collaboration and innovation within the space industry are crucial in addressing the challenges of orbital debris and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities. Astroscale has been working with various partners and organizations to promote responsible and sustainable space operations. The integration of the docking plate into Astro Digital’s satellites highlights the importance of such cooperation.

The addition of the Astroscale docking plate to Astro Digital’s spacecraft represents a significant step towards the realization of on-orbit servicing capabilities. It demonstrates the industry’s recognition of the need to actively tackle the issue of space debris and strive for more sustainable space operations. This development underscores the growing emphasis on collaboration and innovation within the industry to address the challenges of orbital debris and ensure a sustainable future for space activities.