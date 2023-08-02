Astro Digital to Incorporate Astroscale Docking Plate for In-Orbit Services

Small satellite builder Astro Digital has announced plans to incorporate an Astroscale docking plate into its upcoming spacecraft to enhance their utilization of in-orbit services. The first docking plate will be attached to an undisclosed satellite set for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Astro Digital, based in California, has expanded its focus from building smaller cubesats to larger spacecraft ranging from 10 to 200 kilograms. The partnership with Astroscale will enable the demonstration of de-orbit and life-extension missions using the docking plate.

Astroscale’s docking plate, approximately 15 centimeters in diameter and weighing less than 500 grams, is compatible with magnetic and mechanical capture methods. It was successfully demonstrated during magnetic capture and release tests as part of the ELSA-d mission in low Earth orbit in 2021.

Astroscale plans to launch a larger servicer in 2025, capable of capturing and de-orbiting a defunct OneWeb satellite. They are also developing the ELSA-m mission, aiming to capture multiple satellites in a single mission. Additionally, Astroscale is working on the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) mission, which will use proximity operations and imaging to inspect and potentially remove debris from orbit.

The partnership between Astro Digital and Astroscale offers an innovative solution for accessing in-orbit services, showcasing the growing importance of in-orbit servicing in the satellite industry.