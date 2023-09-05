The Brightest Comet of the Year is Fading: How to Catch a Glimpse Before it Disappears

Comet Nishimura, the brightest comet of the year, is putting on a show in the morning sky. However, its time to shine is quickly coming to an end. With a magnitude of 6, it is already visible to the naked eye, but it is fighting against moonlight and its low position in the sky. The window of opportunity to see the comet is closing, with only until September 12th to catch a glimpse.

Many skywatchers like myself had hoped to observe the comet, but have been unsuccessful due to various factors. The combination of low altitude, moonlight, and even wildfire smoke has made it nearly impossible for some to spot the comet. Despite these challenges, hope remains for another chance to see it on Tuesday morning.

Astrophotographer Michael Jaeger managed to capture a stunning image of the comet using a telescope and a telephoto lens. The image highlights the exquisite tail of the comet, which measures an impressive 2.4 degrees long. The tail’s flocculent texture is created by variations in the speed and direction of the solar wind.

To increase your chances of spotting Comet Nishimura, it is important to take note of a few key factors. The moon continues to wane and will be a crescent by Saturday, September 9th, which will reduce its interference with the comet. However, the comet’s altitude is decreasing, with it currently standing about 10 degrees above the eastern horizon 90 minutes before sunrise. As it gets closer to the horizon, thick air and potential wildfire smoke will make it even harder to see.

If you are interested in viewing this spectacular event, time is of the essence. The viewing window will become smaller as the comet’s altitude decreases. It is recommended to wake up early, around 90 minutes before sunrise, to have the best chance of spotting the comet. Don’t miss out on this celestial display before it disappears.

