Astra Space Faces Layoffs and Resource Reallocation Due to Financial Challenges

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Astra Space, a space startup, has recently made the decision to lay off 70 employees, which accounts for 25% of its workforce. In addition, 50 engineers have been reassigned from the development of their new Rocket 4 vehicle to satellite propulsion development. These strategic moves were made as the company’s cash reserves continue to dwindle.

Chris Kemp, the CEO of Astra, emphasized the company’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations to customers and ensuring sufficient resources and financial stability to seize immediate opportunities. However, these layoffs and reassignments will inevitably cause a delay in the development of Rocket 4, although the exact length of the delay remains unknown.

Astra’s ability to conduct paid commercial launches beyond 2024 depends on the success and timing of its initial test launches. The company has received 278 orders for the Astra Spacecraft Engine, an electric thruster obtained from Apollo Fusion, with a total value of $77 million. Nonetheless, Astra has generated minimal revenue from these thrusters thus far, contributing to its cash burn.

Due to financial difficulties, Astra now expects to have $26 million to $26.5 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the second quarter, which is lower than their previous forecast. To address this, the company has announced plans to sell up to $65 million in stock and has secured a $12.5 million loan.

Astra’s situation is not unique, as other space startups have encountered similar financial challenges, leading to layoffs and reduced investment opportunities. Companies like Planet, Ursa Major Technologies, Benchmark Space Systems, and Virgin Orbit have all made announcements regarding job cuts in recent months.

