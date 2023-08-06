Astra Space Delays Test Flights and Launches of Next-Generation Rocket

Astra Space Inc., a commercial launch provider, has decided to delay the first test flights and launches of its next-generation rocket due to a workforce reduction. The company has cut approximately 25% of its workforce this quarter, which included 70 job cuts on August 4.

In order to cut costs and focus on other projects, Astra has reallocated 50 engineering and manufacturing staff from its launch services program to its spacecraft engine initiative. This move comes as Astra faces setbacks, including delays and multiple launch failures.

Previously, Astra had announced that its future rocket was expected to have its debut flight by the end of 2023. However, with the recent reduction in workforce and reallocation of resources, this timeline may need to be adjusted.

Astra made the decision in August 2022 to no longer use its Rocket 3.3 launch vehicle, which was originally developed for launching small satellites. This vehicle had experienced multiple failures, including some involving NASA. Instead, the company shifted its focus towards the development of a larger launch vehicle named Rocket 4.

To secure additional funding, Astra has announced the sale of $12.5 million in senior secured notes and warrants for up to 22.5 million shares of the company’s stock.

Despite the challenges faced by Astra, CEO Chris Kemp remains dedicated to fulfilling commitments to their customers. The company will continue to work towards its goals and find solutions for the obstacles it currently encounters.