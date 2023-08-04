Asteroids: Risks and Realities

Asteroids, remnants from the early days of our solar system, are abundant in space. It is estimated that there are about half a billion asteroids larger than four meters in diameter orbiting the sun at speeds similar to Earth. While asteroids often capture the public’s imagination with doomsday scenarios, it is important to separate fact from fiction.

In reality, most asteroids that collide with Earth are small and cause minimal damage. When these small asteroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they usually burn up and disintegrate before reaching the surface. The few that do survive the journey are called meteorites.

However, large asteroids can pose significant risks if they were to collide with Earth. A prime example is the asteroid that hit around 65 million years ago, leading to the extinction of most dinosaurs. Even a four-meter asteroid, traveling at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per second, can cause considerable damage upon impact.

When it comes to the number of asteroids that come close to Earth, a rough estimate suggests that a four-meter asteroid intersects the Earth’s surface about once a year. By doubling the surface area, we can expect two close encounters per year within 6,400 kilometers of the Earth’s surface. Astronomers consider close approaches as anything passing closer than the moon, which is approximately 300,000 kilometers away.

Although there have been a few close approaches by asteroids, they have occurred at distances much larger than what is typically considered close. In 2022, there were 126 close approaches, and in 2023, there have already been 50 recorded.

Astronomers play a vital role in assessing threats and taking action. They have already detected around 95% of asteroids larger than one kilometer in diameter and continue to search for the remaining 5%. The Torino Scale is used by astronomers to categorize predicted threats and evaluate their potential impact on Earth.

While it is important to stay informed about asteroids and their close approaches, it is equally crucial to acknowledge that the risk of a catastrophic event is relatively low. Scientific advancements enable us to track and assess asteroids, giving us the opportunity to mitigate potential dangers from these celestial objects.