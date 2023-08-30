Giant Asteroids Pose Catastrophe-Level Threat to Earth, Scientists Warn

Giant asteroids that pass by Earth every year could potentially cause a “catastrophe-level threat” and even bring an end to civilization, scientists have warned. With numerous close encounters in recent years, concerns have grown over the lack of preparedness in the event of a large asteroid heading straight for Earth.

In 2020, there were 122 close approaches by asteroids, and this year has already seen over 50 close calls. Even small asteroids have the potential to cause devastating impacts. To assess the severity of an impact, scientists use the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, which ranges from zero to 10. Ratings of two to four are considered in the yellow zone, indicating a need for monitoring, while ratings of five to seven are classified as the red zone, warranting critical attention and potentially an international contingency plan.

However, it is ratings of eight to 10 that are the most alarming. An impact at this level could trigger a tsunami or even a global climate catastrophe, threatening life on Earth as we know it. While the likelihood of such an event is predicted to occur only once every 100,000 years, the worry among experts is that Earth is not adequately equipped to defend against these potentially deadly space rocks.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has voiced concerns about the lack of defense against asteroids, while NASA is actively pursuing methods of defense. Last year, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, which successfully demonstrated the ability to alter the course of an asteroid called Dimorphos. This technology provides hope that, in the future, Earth could be protected from the threat of an asteroid impact.

While the potential danger posed by giant asteroids is undoubtedly concerning, it is important to note that scientists are actively working on developing solutions to safeguard our planet from such catastrophic events.

