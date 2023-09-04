Get Ready for the Bulldog-sized Asteroid 2021 JA5

An asteroid called 2021 JA5 is set to pass by Earth on September 6, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. This asteroid, estimated to have a diameter of 31 meters, is about the size of 81 bulldogs. The bulldog reference is used to help people understand the size of the asteroid in a relatable way. Bulldogs, known for their association with the University of Georgia, are approximately 15 inches tall or 38.1 centimeters. So, the asteroid’s size can be visualized as 81 bulldogs in diameter.

While 2021 JA5 is the one making headlines, there are other asteroids scheduled to pass by Earth before its arrival. For example, asteroid 2023 QG is estimated to have a diameter of 130 meters, equivalent to 18 buckeye trees, a reference to Ohio State’s Buckeyes. Another asteroid, 2023 QH1, with a diameter of approximately 39 meters, is about the size of 35 wolverines, symbolizing the University of Michigan.

Although the idea of an asteroid hitting Earth may seem concerning, NASA is developing defensive measures to protect our planet from potential impacts. One such defense strategy is kinetic deflection, demonstrated in NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission. The mission successfully altered the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphous, highlighting the possibility of redirecting asteroids away from Earth.

Therefore, while the passing of asteroid 2021 JA5 may cause excitement and curiosity, there is no need for worry. As of now, it is expected to safely pass over 5 million kilometers away.

