ESA’s Mission to Investigate Asteroid Dimorphos Using Radar Technology

The European Space Agency (ESA) is set to delve into the inner workings of an asteroid through the use of radar for the first time. As part of the Hera mission, ESA has received the radar component of a CubeSat satellite called Juventas, which will be integrated into a spacecraft for the purpose of studying the asteroid Dimorphos. Dimorphos previously underwent a collision with NASA’s DART spacecraft in September 2022, an event aimed at altering the space rock’s orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos.

The success of NASA’s DART mission demonstrated that impacting an asteroid could potentially change its trajectory, thereby revealing a method that could protect Earth from potential asteroid threats. ESA plans to send the Hera probe, along with two accompanying CubeSats including Juventas, to conduct a post-impact survey of Dimorphos. Scheduled for launch in October 2024, the Juventas mission will last approximately two months following its rendezvous with the asteroid.

The mission’s objectives include examining various aspects of the impact, such as gravimetric measurements, mineral surveys, and internal radar analysis. Juventas, equipped with the JuRa radar system, will play a significant role in conducting the radar analysis. Developed by the Institut de Planétologie et d’Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG) and the University Grenoble Alpes in France, JuRa is the smallest radar system ever to fly in space.

Once in orbit around Dimorphos, JuRa will have the capability to scan depths of up to 330 feet (100 meters) inside the asteroid’s 525-foot (160-meter) diameter. The recent delivery of JuRa to ESA for integration marks a significant milestone, according to Alain Hérique, the principal investigator from IPAG. Hérique and his team have been preparing for the integration process with ESA and will continue to optimize the instrument’s performance and interpret the data obtained during the mission.

Investigating Dimorphos post-impact is a pivotal step in ESA’s planetary defense initiative, and the Juventas CubeSat is expected to yield promising scientific results. Hérique anticipates that radar penetration will provide insights into the asteroid’s composition, as it varies depending on whether it consists of loose material or larger boulders. The scientific return from the mission is anticipated to be significant.