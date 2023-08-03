Ryugu Asteroid Contains Evidence of Pre-Solar Grains, Water, and Essential Elements for Life

When JAXA’s Hayabusa-1 spacecraft returned samples from asteroid Ryugu back to Earth, scientists eagerly anticipated the secrets that could be uncovered. Analysis of the samples has revealed that Ryugu contains carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen – essential elements for life. Additionally, evidence of water that had long since dried up was also discovered.

Further examination of the samples unveiled two clasts with compositions different from the rest of Ryugu. These clasts were higher in sulfur and iron, but lower in oxygen, magnesium, and silicon. They were found to contain minuscule grains of rock that originated from stars predating the formation of our Sun.

The presolar silicate grains within the clasts were primarily composed of carbon-13 isotopes, with silicon carbide being the most common grain type. This indicates that the presolar grains originated from asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars, which share similarities with the future state of our Sun.

Most of the presolar grains found in Ryugu were from AGB stars with a metal content similar to or lower than the Sun. Some grains had oxygen-17 to oxygen-18 ratios that indicated nucleosynthesis in stars, with high levels of oxygen-18 exclusively produced in supernovae.

The presence of these clasts in Ryugu suggests that the asteroid acquired them through a later impact event. This impact could have occurred after Ryugu or its parent body lost its water, potentially explaining the destruction of other presolar grains that cannot survive contact with water. Interestingly, Ryugu also contained silicon carbide and graphite grains that predate the Sun.

Furthermore, Ryugu exhibits chemical similarities to the comet Wild 2, indicating that some of the presolar grains within Ryugu might have originated from a comet.

Studying the composition and origins of asteroids like Ryugu provides valuable insights into the early history of our Solar System. This information aids in our understanding of the conditions that led to the formation of our Sun and Earth.