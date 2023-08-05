Advancements in Technology to Protect Earth from Asteroids

In 1998, movies like “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact” brought concern about asteroids to the forefront. These movies showed the potential devastation caused by asteroid impacts, prompting scientists to actively work on solutions to protect Earth from cosmic threats.

Astronomers and engineers have been developing algorithms to track and identify near-Earth objects (NEOs), which are asteroids that come within 50 million kilometers of our planet. While most NEOs are too small to pose a significant danger, there is a subset of larger objects that could be potentially hazardous.

To enhance detection capabilities, researchers have created an AI-powered system that can make detections with less data. By utilizing archival data from the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey, this system has already discovered an unnoticed asteroid, named 2022 SF289. This asteroid, approximately 600 feet in diameter, came within 7.2 million kilometers of Earth.

Scientists believe that there may be numerous undiscovered objects lurking in plain sight, waiting to be identified. This new algorithmic approach allows for a more comprehensive search, potentially uncovering hundreds or even thousands of potentially hazardous objects.

Given the ongoing debate surrounding the role of artificial intelligence, it is clear that any assistance in protecting our planet from potential asteroid impacts is welcome.