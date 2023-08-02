The Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s Ten-Year Survey Identifies First Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

The upcoming ten-year survey conducted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory has successfully detected its first potentially hazardous asteroid. This milestone was achieved through the use of an algorithm specifically designed for asteroid hunting. The identified asteroid is known as 2022 SF289 and measures approximately 600 feet in length. At present, it is situated about four astronomical units away from Earth.

Although the asteroid does not pose an immediate threat, its close proximity to Earth during certain parts of its orbit classifies it as potentially hazardous. The algorithm responsible for this discovery is called HelioLinc3D. Unlike traditional approaches, HelioLinc3D can detect near-Earth asteroids using fewer observations. To test its performance, the algorithm was utilized in conjunction with the University of Hawaii’s ATLAS survey, as the Rubin Observatory is not yet operational.

Scheduled to commence operations in 2025, the Rubin Observatory will embark on its flagship project, the ten-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time. This survey aims to capture images of the night sky on a weekly basis. Located in Chile’s Atacama Desert, the observatory’s geographical positioning provides exceptional conditions for observing space, with minimal atmospheric distortion and light pollution. It will feature a 3.2-gigapixel camera, marking the construction of the largest digital camera ever built.

The recent identification of an asteroid using the HelioLinc3D algorithm serves as a preview of the Rubin Observatory’s potential. The team behind the algorithm believes that once the observatory is fully operational, it will be capable of detecting objects similar to 2022 SF289 on a nightly basis. This discovery underscores the significance of advancements in algorithms within the field of astronomy, complementing the continuous progress in telescope technologies.