The HelioLinc3D Algorithm Identifies “Potentially Hazardous” Asteroid

The HelioLinc3D algorithm, developed for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time, has successfully identified its first “potentially hazardous” asteroid, designated as 2022 SF289. This represents a significant milestone in data-intensive astronomy and showcases a promising advancement in detecting near-Earth asteroids.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm was specifically created to locate near-Earth asteroids for the forthcoming 10-year survey of the night sky. During a test run with the ATLAS survey in Hawaii, the algorithm detected a newly discovered asteroid that measures approximately 600 feet long. Although asteroid 2022 SF289 does not pose an immediate threat to Earth, its identification confirms the effectiveness of the HelioLinc3D algorithm in detecting near-Earth asteroids with minimal observations, compared to current methods.

In the vast solar system, there exists millions of rocky bodies, ranging from small asteroids to dwarf planets. Scientists have a particular interest in Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which orbit in close proximity to our planet. “Potentially hazardous asteroids” (PHAs) are NEOs that could pose a potential risk to Earth. Therefore, the discovery and monitoring of PHAs are vital for ensuring the safety and security of our planet.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, will contribute to the search for PHAs in early 2025. Equipped with a 8.4-meter mirror and a 3,200-megapixel camera, the observatory will significantly enhance the rate of PHA discovery. Its unique observing strategy involves visiting spots on the sky twice per night, necessitating the utilization of a novel discovery algorithm like HelioLinc3D to effectively identify and monitor these potentially hazardous asteroids.