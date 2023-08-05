The Value of Interdependence: Balancing Technology and Human Support for Disabled Individuals

During a recent visit to a Mexican restaurant, the author, who has retinitis pigmentosa, discovered that their vision had deteriorated to the point where they could no longer read the menu. Faced with this challenge, they had to make a decision: rely on their phone’s assistive technology or ask for assistance from someone else.

Assistive technologies play a vital role in providing independence for disabled individuals. However, there is also value in the exchange of support between disabled and non-disabled individuals, leading to a new category of technology known as “visual interpreters.” These visual interpreters enable blind individuals to use their phone’s camera to connect with a sighted person who can assist them in real-time.

Although visual interpreters may seem like an automated solution, recent advancements in machine vision aim to eliminate the need for human intermediaries altogether. However, there are potential drawbacks to relying solely on artificial intelligence (AI), including inaccuracies and limited social utility.

Blind individuals often face significant barriers when accessing information, as a large amount of knowledge remains inaccessible in various formats. While technology can offer solutions, it should not be the sole answer. Machine-vision bots that describe images automatically can be inconsistent, and accessibility overlays designed to improve website accessibility often make navigation more challenging for blind users.

To address these challenges, involving human accessibility experts in the design process is advocated as a better solution. By considering the input and expertise of individuals who understand the specific needs of disabled individuals, technology can be developed in a way that truly enhances accessibility and usability.

In the author’s personal experience, they relied on their son to read the menu, highlighting the value of interdependence and the shared experience that comes from exchanging ideas and abilities. While independence is undoubtedly important for disabled individuals, the support and interaction of others should not be overlooked. Technology can undoubtedly enhance independence, but it should not replace the vital role that human interaction and assistance play in our lives.