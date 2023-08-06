Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF

Assetmark Inc. has decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm sold 52,595 shares during the period, and now owns 263,422 shares of the stock. As of the most recent SEC filing, Assetmark Inc. owns about 1.49% of iShares Semiconductor ETF, with a total worth of $117,136,000.

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also adjusted their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter, valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC also acquired a new position in the first quarter, worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in the fourth quarter by 136.6%, now owning 97 shares worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC additionally acquired a new stake in the fourth quarter, valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC also bought a new stake in the fourth quarter, worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF traded up 0.2% on Friday, reaching $514.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, and a beta of 1.34. It has a 50-day moving average price of $504.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.77. The ETF’s twelve-month low is $287.82, and the twelve-month high is $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF, formerly known as iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund that seeks investment results corresponding to the price and yield performance of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. The ETF recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on June 13th. Shareholders received a dividend of $0.6507 per share, with an ex-dividend date of June 7th. This represents an annualized dividend of $2.60 and a yield of 0.51%.