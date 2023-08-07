Assassin’s Creed Jade: A New Mobile Game with Unique Features

There is a new addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise that may have gone unnoticed by many. The game, called Assassin’s Creed Jade, stands out for two significant reasons. Firstly, it takes players to China, making it the first fully open-world RPG in the series to do so. Secondly, it is a mobile game.

Initial doubts were expressed about Assassin’s Creed Jade being a mobile game with touch screen controls aiming to replicate the console gaming experience. Yet, early reviews indicate that it is surprisingly good. While there is a learning curve associated with the controls, players have praised the game for its setting, map design, free-roaming mechanics, fluid combat, and the interesting loadout swap feature.

The game’s story and characters have also received positive feedback, with connections to previous installments in the series gaining recognition. However, there are concerns regarding typical mobile gaming mechanics such as level grinding and cosmetic upgrades, which may fuel a money-driven live service. Fortunately, as this is a beta version, hopes are high that Ubisoft will find a balance before the official launch.

It is essential to keep in mind that this is still an early version of the game, and player feedback during the beta phase will play a crucial role in improving the final product. Assassin’s Creed Jade offers fans a new opportunity to explore the world of Assassin’s Creed on their mobile devices, featuring a unique setting and promising gameplay mechanics.