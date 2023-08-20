CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ASRock Z790 Taichi LITE: A Value-Focused Intel Motherboard

Aug 20, 2023
ASRock has introduced the Z790 Taichi LITE, an Intel variant within their LITE series of motherboards. This motherboard is based on the Z790 chipset and aims to provide a great value proposition by trimming down costs while retaining impressive specifications.

The Z790 chipset is targeted towards the high-end gaming segment, with most options priced around $300 US and above. The ASRock Z790 Taichi LITE, priced at $349.99 US, offers a $130 US price reduction compared to other options. It supports three CPU generations, including the 12th, 13th, and upcoming 14th Gen Intel CPUs.

The Z790 Taichi LITE utilizes the LGA 1700 socket, which is also used by the Alder Lake CPUs. This socket offers increased communication channels with the motherboard due to the addition of 500 more pin connections to the CPU. It supports the asymmetrical design of the Alder Lake CPUs and features a 37.5×45.0mm package size.

The dimensions of the LGA 1700 socket have changed compared to previous sockets, with a 78x78mm grid for mounting positions and a reduced Z-height of 6.529mm. To ensure compatibility with Intel’s Raptor Lake and Alder Lake CPU lineup, many cooling brands have released LGA 1700 upgrade kits.

The Z790 chipset is based on the 14nm process node and measures at 98mm2, slightly larger than the Z590 chipset found on LGA 1200 socket motherboards. It offers a range of features including PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5 and DDR4 memory compatibility, and various media, display, and audio capabilities.

Overall, the ASRock Z790 Taichi LITE provides a cost-effective option for Intel users looking for a high-performance motherboard.

