Where is the Center and Edge of the Universe?

The concept of a center and edge of the universe is often misunderstood. Contrary to common belief, the universe has no center and no boundary. When we imagine the Big Bang, we often envision an explosion with matter and energy expanding outward. However, it is important to note that it was not matter that exploded, but space itself.

According to the understanding developed since Einstein’s time, space is not just a background through which we move; it is a measurable entity with shape, the ability to bend, and the capacity to expand. To help visualize this, imagine a balloon’s surface expanding into three-dimensional space. A two-dimensional creature on the balloon’s surface would never be able to find the center, as it exists in a different dimension. Similarly, as three-dimensional beings, we are unable to observe the center of our universe.

Moreover, there is no inherent requirement for a center in the universe. The same reasoning applies to the idea of an edge. To define an edge or a center, we need to assume that there is something beyond the universe into which it expands. However, there is no evidence to validate this assumption, and even if there were, we would not be able to detect it.

In the realm of cosmology, it is crucial to remember the words of British biologist J.B.S. Haldane: “The universe is not only stranger than we suppose, but stranger than we can suppose.” This serves as a reminder of the perplexing nature of the universe and the limitations of our understanding.