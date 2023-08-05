CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Asian Americans and Women

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center has revealed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will likely have a disproportionate effect on Asian Americans and women. The study indicates that Asian Americans currently have the highest percentage of workers regularly exposed to AI in their workplaces. Although this percentage is relatively low at 24%, it is higher compared to other ethnic groups. Whites closely follow behind with a rate of 20%, while Black and Hispanic workers have exposure rates of 15% and 13% respectively.

The study defines “most exposed” as job roles in which AI could potentially alter or take over the most important tasks. Fields that heavily rely on technology and advanced analytical skills, such as budget analysis, data entry, and web development, are considered high exposure. On the other hand, jobs like pipe layers, child care workers, and firefighters have the lowest exposure to AI.

In addition to ethnic disparities, the study also highlights a gender imbalance in AI exposure. Women are found to occupy 21% of the jobs that are most at risk, in comparison to 17% of men. This can be attributed to the fact that women are more likely to work in health and education fields, while men are overrepresented in construction and manufacturing.

While there are concerns regarding potential job loss due to AI, the study indicates that most workers in highly exposed fields are more optimistic than fearful. A notable percentage of those in the information technology sector believe that AI will have a positive impact on their work.

However, leaders within the Asian American community express concerns that lower-income Asians may be left behind as AI becomes more prevalent. While high-earning, high-tech jobs can benefit from AI, those in blue-collar occupations have fewer opportunities to adapt. The automation of physical labor jobs through AI and robotics may exacerbate existing societal inequalities.

As the impact of AI on Asian Americans and women continues to unfold, the study emphasizes the importance of monitoring and addressing the potential consequences of this technological revolution. With AI continuously advancing and integrating into various fields, it remains uncertain how these affected groups will ultimately navigate the evolving job market.

