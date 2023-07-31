Asia Innovations Group’s Technology Center of Excellence (TCE) Fully Operational

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) has announced the full operation of its Technology Center of Excellence (TCE) after rigorous testing and development. This milestone showcases ASIG’s commitment to AI development.

The TCE serves as an AIGC-centric engineering shared services hub, bringing together a team of technical specialists, product experts, project managers, and a Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform. This platform, which utilizes open-source and proprietary AI models, can be seamlessly accessed through API interfaces.

ASIG has made substantial investments in AI technologies, and the TCE has facilitated the rapid advancement of AI across various applications. One notable capability of the TCE is the integration of Stable Diffusion technology into ASIG’s e-commerce operations. This technology allows users to match clothes with models while improving image processing efficiency and reducing production costs. The AI image extraction process is remarkably fast, generating 100 images in just five seconds.

Furthermore, the TCE has enhanced Orbit, ASIG’s social discovery product, by incorporating large language models that enable users to engage in conversations and play games with an AI-powered chatbot.

Internally, the TCE also provides AI-powered administrative and financial services, leading to increased operational efficiency and streamlined processes for ASIG.

ASIG is a global leader in the mobile social industry, serving over 700 million registered users worldwide. The company continues to integrate emerging technologies, including AI, into its products to enhance the user experience and foster meaningful human connections.