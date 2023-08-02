Generative Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on Classrooms

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant influence on classrooms, with programs like Midjourney, Wellsaid Labs, and ChatGPT leading the way in generating written, visual, and audio responses to prompts. However, the use of AI by students for their assignments has raised concerns about academic integrity.

Generative AI, a relatively new phenomenon, has prompted universities like Ashland University to choose between avoiding, banning, or embracing its use. Ashland University has decided to embrace generative AI and focus on preparing students for the use of AI tools.

Katy Major, an instructional designer and adjunct English professor at the university, has been actively addressing the challenges posed by generative AI. She has organized events and discussions for faculty to explore the implications of AI in education, particularly related to academic integrity and ethical considerations.

To address these concerns, Major and Maura Grady, the head of AU’s English composition program, have proposed an addition to the academic integrity policy specifically targeting the submission of AI-generated content as original work. This addition will be voted on by the faculty senate in September.

In preparation for the integration of AI in the classroom, faculty members will receive training on AI during the fall semester. The Center for Innovation and Teaching Excellence (CITE) will also provide learning communities to further explore AI applications in education. Additionally, presentations on AI use in classrooms will be included in Ashland University’s faculty college, which focuses on new teaching methods.

While some faculty members are enthusiastic about adopting AI in their teaching, others remain skeptical or hesitant. Ultimately, the decision to incorporate AI tools in the classroom lies with individual faculty members and departments.