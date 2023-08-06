CityLife

All Complex Life on Earth Traces Back to Asgard Archaea

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that Asgard archaea, a group of microorganisms, are the ancestral source of all complex life forms on Earth. This finding sheds light on the evolutionary transition from single-celled prokaryotes to multicellular eukaryotes billions of years ago.

The first life forms on Earth were prokaryotes, such as bacteria. However, between two and three billion years ago, more complex organisms known as eukaryotes emerged. Researchers analyzed the genetic makeup of Asgard archaea and found that certain proteins in these microorganisms are related to proteins found in later and more complex life forms.

Asgard archaea, named after Norse mythology, were initially discovered in sediment near Lokis Castle in the Atlantic Ocean. It is believed that the ancestors of these microorganisms thrived in environments with moderate temperatures and relied on various sources of nutrients. Studying their DNA provides valuable insights into their characteristics and behavior.

The study demonstrates that all complex life forms, also known as eukaryotes, can be traced back to a common ancestor within the Asgard archaea group. This challenges previous understandings and highlights the cooperative and evolutionary processes that led to the development of eukaryotes.

Understanding the role of Asgard archaea has significant implications for evolutionary biology and helps unravel the mysteries surrounding the origin of complex life forms. Scientists are gaining a deeper understanding of the ancient origins of life on Earth by studying these microorganisms and their contribution to the evolution of complex life.

