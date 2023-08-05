The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Offers Vouchers for Electric Vehicle Certification Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is providing vouchers for electric vehicle (EV) certification testing. ASE has introduced new safety standards for electric vehicle technician and shop personnel electrical safety. These standards aim to reduce potential hazards and risks associated with electrified vehicles. The development of these standards involved collaboration with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel, and electric industry experts.

To complement these safety standards, ASE has launched two tests: the xEV electrical safety awareness certification (level one) and the xEV technician electrical safety certification (level two). The level one certification is suitable for individuals who may encounter EVs in the workplace, while the level two certification is designed for service professionals, technicians, or specialists who have undergone high-voltage or advanced electrical training.

Automotive service professionals and shop owners can purchase ASE EV test vouchers for their employees via the myASE portal. These vouchers will enable employees to undertake the relevant certification tests and demonstrate their competence in EV electrical safety.

Tim Zilke, ASE President, expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the new EV standards and testing program. He emphasized the importance of these challenging tests in ensuring that automotive service professionals are well-prepared to service and repair hybrid and electric vehicles. With the rapid growth of EV adoption, it is crucial to prioritize safety and expertise in this sector.

ASE’s initiative to offer vouchers for EV certification testing demonstrates their commitment to raising industry standards and promoting safe practices within the automotive service sector.