ASAPP Launches CoachingAI to Improve Quality Assurance in Contact Centers

ASAPP, a leading AI cloud application provider for contact centers, has unveiled CoachingAI, a suite of generative AI-powered tools designed to enhance quality assurance in customer interactions.

CoachingAI includes three key tools that empower supervisors to evaluate and improve conversations:

1. Automatic Compliance: Utilizing large language models (LLMs), supervisors can assess conversations and ensure compliance with established guidelines.

2. Topic Mastery: Agent statements can be verified against knowledge base articles using generative AI models, enabling supervisors to identify any gaps in expertise.

3. Tool Mastery: This tool helps supervisors pinpoint areas where agents may be struggling with the tools at their disposal, such as software or applications. It allows for workflow optimization and additional training as needed.

ASAPP has previously introduced Generative AI for IVRs, showcasing their commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance contact center operations.

In another development, Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance for contact center agents, has integrated with Medallia. Medallia specializes in managing omnichannel customer and employee interaction data. The integration enables Cogito customers to access more personalized insights by leveraging the rich data captured by Medallia’s Experience Cloud.

Twilio, a prominent customer engagement platform provider, is also enhancing its generative AI capabilities through an integration with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. This integration will empower Twilio Engage users with advanced AI capabilities for communication and marketing purposes.

Furthermore, UJET, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has integrated its CCaaS solutions with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. This integration facilitates secure and real-time data exchange between UJET and ServiceNow, enabling automated record updates and the storage of customer data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

These various partnerships and product launches underscore the growing significance of AI and generative AI in contact centers. By leveraging these technologies, contact centers can improve quality assurance, agent coaching, and ultimately enhance customer experiences.