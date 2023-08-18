The Implications of Melting Glaciers and the Need for Ecosystem Protection

A new scientific study suggests that urgent action is necessary to protect ecosystems that will emerge from the melting ice caused by global warming. If nothing is done to combat climate change, it is projected that glaciers equivalent to the size of Finland could be lost by 2100. Even in a best-case scenario where the targets of the Paris Agreement are met, the study predicts glacier shrinkage similar in size to Nepal.

Researchers from Switzerland and France highlight the vital role that glaciers play on the planet. Glaciers reflect sunlight and provide freshwater for various purposes such as irrigation, power generation, and consumption. Efforts are being made to slow down the retreat of glaciers, but it alone will not be sufficient to save them. Instead, focus should be placed on protecting the nature that will follow the disappearing glaciers, such as forests, lakes, and fjords.

The study analyzed approximately 210,000 glaciers worldwide, excluding the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets. In 2020, these glaciers covered an area of about 665,000 square kilometers. Depending on different scenarios, the world could lose between 149,000 to 339,000 square kilometers by 2100. The loss may even be more extensive.

Professor Ben Marzeion, who was not involved in the research, emphasized that glacier melt is becoming a symbol of climate change. The impacts extend beyond concerns about sea-level rise, seasonal water availability, and geohazards. The study demonstrates the need to prepare for a range of potential consequences.

As glaciers continue to retreat, policymakers face challenges in adapting to changing landscapes. The shrinking glaciers may lead to hazards such as floods and alterations in water availability. The study emphasizes the importance of planning ahead, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and limiting future damage.

The lead scientist from the US National Snow and Ice Center, Twila Moon, points out that the record-breaking high temperatures this year in the northern hemisphere have worrying implications. It remains to be seen whether the future will witness large or smaller glaciers depending on climate scenarios.

In conclusion, urgent action is required to address the melting of glaciers and protect the ecosystems that will emerge in their wake. Efforts to slow down glacier retreat must be accompanied by measures to preserve and adapt to the changing natural landscapes.