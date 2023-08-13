This Year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Have Public Beta on PlayStation

According to an Arabic trailer found on the PlayStation YouTube channel, this year’s installment of the popular game franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will have a public beta available first to PlayStation users. This announcement comes after Microsoft’s intention to acquire Activision Blizzard, as the company had already agreed to make three more Call of Duty games available on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s Call of Duty game will be the last title as part of Sony’s long-standing marketing agreement. However, after months of legal and regulatory challenges, Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The details of this agreement and its duration are currently unknown, but it is a significant step forward in Microsoft’s acquisition process.

The European Commission approved Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard transaction in May, and last month Microsoft won a court case in the United States with antirust regulator, the Federal Trade Commission. These milestones have paved the way for the deal to close, allowing Call of Duty to continue its presence on PlayStation consoles.

