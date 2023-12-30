Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Steps Down Amid Controversy

Amidst the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, CEO Bobby Kotick has officially stepped down from his position after 33 years with the company. Kotick’s departure has been met with celebration on social media, as former employees share stories of their experiences working under his leadership. One former programmer claimed that Kotick once threatened to have an employee killed.

The allegations made against Kotick are serious and have resulted in out-of-court settlements in the past. Christina, a former programmer who worked for Demonware, tweeted about Kotick’s decisions negatively impacting the games they worked on. This isn’t the first time such claims have been made against Kotick, as he has faced accusations of mistreatment and problematic workplace attitudes from multiple employees over the years.

One particular incident involved a reported voicemail in 2006 where Kotick threatened to have someone killed. While the matter was settled out of court, Activision addressed the issue and Kotick apologized for his inappropriate behavior. In 2007, Kotick faced a harassment lawsuit from a flight attendant, though he denied making the threatening statement attributed to him.

Another former employee recounted Kotick’s mishandling of Overwatch 2, which he blamed for the company’s weakening share price. The game received negative reviews on platforms like Steam, impacting its visibility and generating negative press. Kotick’s decision to launch the game on Steam without additional support from the community team resulted in a wave of toxicity directed at Blizzard employees.

Kotick’s tenure as CEO has been marked by controversy, especially following the investigation into Activision Blizzard’s workplace practices in 2018. The company faced outrage from the gaming community and allegations of not taking harassment and pay disparity complaints seriously. A recent settlement of $54 million was reached to resolve discrimination and pay disparity allegations.

With Kotick’s departure and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming company enters a new era. It remains to be seen what changes and improvements will take place under Microsoft’s leadership.