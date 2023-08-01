Artists Concerned About the Use of AI Systems

Artists are increasingly expressing their concerns regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems that are trained on large amounts of data, including images sourced from the internet, to create new content. Many artists have discovered that their artwork has been uploaded onto AI platforms without their permission, leaving them feeling violated and worried about the impact on their careers.

Kelly McKernan, a watercolour and acrylic illustrator, felt distressed when she learned that her artwork had been utilized to train an AI system. Artists like McKernan have taken legal action against AI companies, emphasizing copyright infringement concerns and urging for greater regulation and protection for artists. They argue that current copyright laws inadequately address the challenges posed by AI.

Artists are particularly worried about their lack of control over how their artwork is utilized. They believe that they should have the option to choose whether or not to include their work in AI platforms, rather than being automatically included. Additionally, they argue that artists should be compensated when their work is used by AI systems, as it essentially equates to unpaid labor.

While artists advocate for change, the EU is taking steps to tackle the issue of copyrighted material used in training AI systems. The EU AI Act proposes that AI tools must disclose any copyrighted material used in their training. In the UK, discussions regarding AI safety are ongoing, with calls to update the Copyright Act for better artist protection.

Meanwhile, some artists are exploring measures to safeguard their work. Watermarking images, similar to what Getty does, can help track the usage of artwork in AI-generated content. Artists can also pursue legal action through small claims processes if their work is utilized without consent.

In conclusion, artists are demanding increased regulation and protection to prevent the exploitation of their artwork by AI platforms without proper consent.