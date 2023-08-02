Artists Threaten Boycott of Twitter Over Elon Musk’s xAI Plan

Elon Musk’s announcement of utilizing user-generated content on Twitter to train his xAI startup has sparked concerns among artists, leading to threats of a potential boycott of the platform. Musk mentioned in a recent Twitter Spaces event focused on xAI that publicly available tweets would be used for training purposes, excluding private ones. While Musk’s comment seemed directed towards the development of a text-based chatbot, artists are worried that xAI could also be used for image generation, potentially copying their unique art styles.

The apprehensions expressed by artists, such as Nicole Rifkin, a well-known artist who has collaborated with major publications like The New Yorker, have prompted them to consider deleting their Twitter accounts. Similarly, Yingjue Chen, a production designer for Netflix, has stated that they will no longer share art or client work on the platform. Max Ulichney, a character designer, plans to remove all of their art from Twitter, citing the influence of the art community on the platform in shaping their career.

While Twitter data is valuable for AI training purposes due to its fresh and diverse content, concerns have been raised regarding the collection of individuals’ data without their consent. Various groups, including authors, have filed lawsuits against AI companies, citing the potential for these programs to plagiarize their work or mimic their writing style for future projects. The Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, regarding its data collection practices. This scrutiny may lead to the implementation of clear privacy rules for AI training data in the future.

In addition to artists, writers, such as horror author Gretchen Felker-Martin, have expressed their dissatisfaction with Musk’s plan. Felker-Martin voiced her frustration on Twitter, raising concerns about the potential impact on the livelihoods of millions of individuals.

The concerns surrounding Musk’s use of user-generated content for xAI training highlight the need for transparent privacy rules to protect individuals’ data and creative works in the field of AI development.