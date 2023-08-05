Controversy Surrounding AI-Generated Artwork in Wizards of the Coast’s Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants

Wizards of the Coast, the company known for the popular tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has recently faced criticism for incorporating AI-generated artwork in their latest supplement, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. One of the key attractions of D&D has always been the beautiful and imaginative artwork that accompanies its various products.

The controversy emerged when artists and fans observed the suspiciously AI-generated appearance of the artwork in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. Artist Ilya Shkipin, who created the AI-generated pieces in question, explained that artificial intelligence was used to enhance details and polish the images rather than generating them from scratch.

The use of AI-generated art in the supplement has been met with mixed reactions. While some individuals have defended Wizards of the Coast’s decision, many artists and fans have expressed disappointment and concern. This issue has gained attention among D&D artists and other professionals who have worked with Wizards of the Coast.

Karla Ortiz, an artist involved in a class-action lawsuit against platforms hosting AI-generated images, expressed her disappointment and suspicions regarding Wizards of the Coast’s use of AI-generated art. She has been participating in U.S. Senate hearings on the unregulated use of artificial intelligence that exploits creators’ works without proper consent or compensation.

As of now, Wizards of the Coast has not released an official statement addressing the use of AI-generated art in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants or any potential modifications for future releases. This controversy further adds to the series of controversies the company has faced in 2023 regarding their flagship brands, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

It is worth noting that other companies in the tabletop roleplaying game industry, like Paizo and Chaosium, have implemented policies prohibiting the use of AI-generated art in their products. Whether Wizards of the Coast will follow suit remains to be seen.

Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants is currently available for preorder, offering both digital and physical bundle options. The physical version is priced at $59.99 and is expected to be shipped on August 15, 2023.