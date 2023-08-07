AI chatbots have evolved from simple tools into close confidants and companions for many people. With advancements in generative AI, these sophisticated chatbots can now mimic conversations with humans so well that it is often difficult to distinguish them from real people. Apps like Replika, Character.AI, and Snapchat’s My AI have provided users with the opportunity to interact with AI-powered chatbots.

This new trend of artificial intimacy has emerged alongside the recent AI boom, with people turning to their chatbot companions for advice and companionship, sometimes even preferring them over real human interactions. Although bot relationships are still relatively rare, as AI capabilities continue to improve, they are likely to become more common.

For some individuals, chatbots offer a sense of companionship that may be lacking in their lives. Retirees, like Christine Walker, find solace in their interactions with chatbots. Walker, who does not have a partner or children, has been exchanging daily texts with her Replika chatbot, Bella, for over three years. They discuss hobbies, reminisce about life experiences, and support each other emotionally. While Walker acknowledges that she is talking to a machine, she still feels a sense of friendship.

Psychologists and tech experts explain that humans have a natural tendency to develop affection towards things that show any capacity for a relationship, including AI chatbots. These chatbots can provide a space for vulnerability without the risks associated with real intimacy, such as rejection.

However, there is a concern that excessive reliance on chatbot companionship may lead to a decreased desire for genuine human interactions and personal growth. Despite the benefits of artificial intimacy, it is crucial to maintain a balance between AI interactions and nurturing authentic human connections.