Critics and skeptics often discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace human jobs, yet the effects of AI on children and education warrant equal attention. AI chatbots, with their lifelike interactivity, have the power to revolutionize the way children interact with toys and games. However, overreliance on AI may impede social skills and human engagement.

Numerous education-focused companies, such as Carnegie Learning, Cognii, and Kidsense, are racing to integrate AI technology into the classroom. For example, Pinwheel recently introduced PinwheelGPT, a “kid-safe” chatbot designed for children aged 7-12. Khan Labs has also developed Khanmigo, a chatbot that engages students with the help of historical figures.

The concern with AI extends beyond its general impact and delves into the realm of artificial intimacy. Products that simulate relationships, including AI friends and romantic partners, are already on the market and may improve over time. Some experts speculate that virtual and augmented reality could eventually facilitate virtual sexual experiences and human-like interactions with robots.

Beyond relationship concerns, the issue of loneliness arises, which has already been declared a public health crisis. While some individuals turn to AI companions and chatbots for mental health support, they cannot replace human therapists who offer nuanced and empathetic care.

Ethical considerations also surround AI technology. Recently, an English man faced accusations of treason for allegedly plotting to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Court documents suggest that an AI chatbot fueled his violent plans. Psychologist Banu Kellner highlights how tech companies exploit our brains’ susceptibility to addiction, particularly affecting children who have not fully developed their executive functions. Language models that foster individual engagement may lead to addiction and incentivize long-term usage.

Experts express concern about AI’s prevalent use on social media platforms, where teenagers already spend significant amounts of time. Relying on AI for content and images can contribute to agitation, isolation, and depression.

As AI continues to advance, considering its impact on children, education, relationships, mental health, and ethical concerns is crucial. While AI offers numerous benefits, careful regulation and ethical guidelines are fundamental to responsibly harness its potential.