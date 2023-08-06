Incorporating Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: the Need for Physician Education

As artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT become more prevalent, physicians are starting to incorporate these tools, known as clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms, into their practice. These algorithms help guide healthcare providers in making crucial decisions regarding diagnoses and treatments for common medical conditions.

CDS algorithms encompass a range of prediction methods, from risk calculators to advanced machine learning and AI systems. They assist in predicting outcomes such as the likelihood of sepsis in response to an infection or the most effective therapy for an individual with heart disease. However, for doctors to effectively utilize these technologies, they must first understand how these algorithms think and function.

There is a pressing need for physicians to develop the skills required to interpret and act upon AI tool risk predictions. Many doctors currently lack the necessary knowledge to navigate these tools, despite some clinical decision support tools being integrated into electronic medical record systems. These tools are often considered cumbersome and challenging to use.

To address this issue, the University of Maryland School of Medicine proposes several strategies. Firstly, medical education and clinical training should include explicit coverage of probabilistic reasoning tailored specifically to CDS algorithms. Beginning in medical school, students should learn the fundamentals of probability and uncertainty, with visualization techniques helping to make thinking in terms of probability more intuitive.

Secondly, physicians should be taught how to critically evaluate and utilize CDS predictions in their clinical decision-making process. Understanding the context, recognizing limitations, and considering relevant patient factors are essential components of this training.

Finally, the authors suggest that medical students and physicians engage in practice-based learning by applying algorithms to individual patients and observing how different inputs affect predictions. Additionally, they should learn how to effectively communicate with patients about decision making guided by CDS algorithms.

To meet these educational needs, the University of Maryland plans to establish the Institute for Health Computing (IHC), aiming to leverage advances in AI, network medicine, and other computing methods to enhance disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. The institute will provide education and training for healthcare providers on the latest technologies, offering certification in health data science and other formal educational opportunities in data sciences.

By improving physicians’ probabilistic skills, this initiative aims to benefit evidence-based medicine beyond the use of CDS algorithms. With the integration of vast amounts of data into machine learning systems, personalized care for individual patients can become a reality in this transformative era of medicine.