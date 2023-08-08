CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Streamlining Doctor’s Note-Taking

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Physicians often spend a significant amount of time typing notes into their computers during patient appointments. However, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is changing this dynamic. AI-powered visits are now helping doctors streamline administrative tasks, save time, and combat burnout.

Microsoft’s Nuance division has developed a clinical documentation app called DAX Express. This app utilizes generative AI to create comprehensive doctor’s notes instantly. Instead of focusing on note-taking, physicians can now concentrate more on their patients.

During a simulated doctor’s appointment, Dr. Julie O’Connor, a physician solutions consultant, utilized DAX Express to record the interaction. Within a minute of stopping the recording, the app generated a full medical documentation that could be added to the patient’s record.

DAX Express goes beyond simple transcription. It specifically highlights the relevant medical issues discussed during the appointment. Additionally, it allows physicians to easily include any missed recommendations or important information. This ensures that the patient’s concerns and needs are accurately reflected in their medical record.

From a patient’s perspective, AI-powered note-taking offers a more engaging experience. They no longer have to witness doctors constantly typing into a computer during their visit. Moreover, receiving a comprehensive record that accurately captures the discussion is seen as a positive development.

This innovative technology not only benefits patients but also mitigates the administrative burden on doctors and their staff. By reducing burnout, it enhances the overall quality of healthcare.

As AI continues to advance, it is expected that more healthcare providers will adopt similar technologies to improve efficiency and patient care. The integration of AI-powered note-taking is just one example of how artificial intelligence is transforming the healthcare industry.

