Impact of Artificial Intelligence on a Student’s Financial Situation

A 22-year-old student named Shravani Bhattacharya has recently experienced financial hardships as a result of the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Hailing from Kolkata, Shravani’s monthly income has decreased by approximately 90%, highlighting the potential negative consequences that can arise alongside the benefits of AI.

Currently pursuing a degree, Shravani works as a freelance copywriter for a creative solutions agency called Creative Solutions. Prior to the rise of AI, she was able to earn a comfortable income. However, with the introduction of AI technologies, her earnings have drastically fallen, leaving her struggling to make ends meet.

Despite her best efforts to find alternative solutions, Shravani has been unsuccessful in regaining her previous level of income. This situation serves as a stark illustration of the challenges faced by individuals in various industries due to automation and the advancement of AI.

The widespread implementation of AI technology has undoubtedly transformed various sectors, improving efficiency and productivity. However, as demonstrated by Shravani’s plight, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential adverse effects on employment and income levels within society.

The decline in income faced by Shravani and those in similar situations highlights the importance of preparing for the future of work in an era heavily influenced by AI. Efforts should be made to develop strategies to mitigate the negative impacts on workers and to ensure their financial well-being.

While the benefits of AI cannot be ignored, it is essential for policymakers, industry leaders, and educational institutions to collaboratively address the potential social and economic challenges resulting from AI implementation. This would assist individuals like Shravani in adapting to the rapidly changing job market and provide them with the necessary support to secure livelihoods in the face of evolving technologies.