Artificial Intelligence Improves Healthcare Efficiency

Researchers from Emory University’s School of Medicine and Georgia Institute of Technology are exploring the ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance the effectiveness of diagnoses and treatment in healthcare delivery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in telemedicine and electronic health record (EHR) messaging, enabling patients to report positive test results and initiate treatment without physical visits. However, the absence of a digitized triage system has created a backlog, resulting in delayed access to timely treatment.

A recent study published in JAMA Open Network focused on the implementation of natural language processing (NLP) AI technology to reduce the time between patient-initiated messages and access to COVID-19 antiviral treatment. The research team developed an NLP model to classify patient-initiated EHR messages and evaluated its accuracy at five hospitals in Atlanta.

Throughout the study, 3,048 messages reported positive COVID-19 test results. The NLP model achieved an impressive 94 percent accuracy in classifying patient messages. Furthermore, the study revealed that quicker responses to patient messages increased the likelihood of receiving antiviral prescriptions within a five-day treatment window.

These findings highlight how NLP can effectively triage patient messages related to positive COVID-19 tests, thereby improving patient access to treatment. The researchers also stress that NLP can be utilized beyond COVID-19 diagnoses. They emphasize the importance of employing advanced NLP models to identify patients at risk of various diseases in real-time, enhancing access to healthcare.

The study was a joint effort between Emory University, Georgia Tech, and Switchboard, MD, a data science and AI company founded by physicians from Emory Healthcare. The NLP model used in the study, known as eCOV, was developed by Blake Anderson, CEO of Switchboard, MD, and an Emory primary care physician. The model was specifically designed to streamline communication between physicians and patients by organizing incoming messages. Anderson collaborated with Georgia Tech to ensure the reproducibility of the NLP model and evaluate its impact on physician-patient communication.

While further analysis is necessary to assess the model’s effect on clinical outcomes, it is evident that the integration of AI into healthcare delivery has the potential to revolutionize medical practices. The use of NLP in AI prioritizes human interactions, expediting patient care rather than replacing it.