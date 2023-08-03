U.S. Air Force Flies Valkyrie Drone Using AI Software

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully flown an XQ-58A Valkyrie drone using artificial intelligence (AI) software. The three-hour flight took place on July 25 in Florida, marking the culmination of two years of work and collaboration between the lab personnel and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Skyborg Vanguard team. The main objective of this partnership is to develop unmanned fighter aircraft.

The successful flight enables the further development of AI and machine learning agents capable of executing modern air-to-air and air-to-surface skills. These agents are intended to be integrated into the collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) program, which aims to create combat drones capable of operating alongside piloted aircraft.

The Autonomous Air Combat Operations team at the Air Force Research Laboratory has invested significant time and effort, conducting simulations, sorties with the X-62 VISTA experimental aircraft, and extensive ground test operations to refine the algorithms necessary for this flight.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, designed by Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, has previously supported the Air Force’s loyal wingmen research. This successful flight represents a significant milestone in the Air Force’s exploration of AI and autonomous operations.

Brigadier General Scott Cain, the commander of the Air Force Research Lab, stressed the importance of AI in future warfighting and decision-making. He highlighted the rapid evolution of AI, autonomous operations, and human-machine teaming and called for collaboration between government, academia, and industry partners to stay at the forefront of these advancements.