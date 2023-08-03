Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Breast Cancer Detection

A study published in The Lancet Oncology suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) could be just as effective as human radiologists when it comes to reviewing breast cancer scans. The research, which involved screening 80,000 women aged 40 to 80, utilized a combination of AI detection and human review by one or two radiologists.

Out of the 80,000 patients, AI was able to detect 41 more cases of breast cancer compared to the human radiologists. Specifically, AI identified 244 cases, while the radiologists identified 203. AI also successfully detected 19 cases of invasive cancer and 22 cases of in situ cancer.

Although there were concerns about overdiagnosis due to the increased number of in situ cancers found with AI-supported screening, the study revealed that AI had a similar false-positive rate compared to standard screening. Furthermore, incorporating AI into the screening process could reduce the workload of radiologists by 44%, which is crucial considering the predicted shortage of radiologists in the future.

Lead author Kristina Lång emphasized the need for further research to fully understand the implications of using AI in mammography screening. While AI has the potential to eliminate the need for double reading of mammograms, Lång highlighted the importance of additional trials and evaluations to confirm the readiness of AI for implementation in breast cancer detection.

The ongoing trial aims to collect more data to assess whether AI can help reduce the number of missed breast cancer cases and determine the cost-effectiveness of implementing AI in breast cancer screening. Early detection and treatment are vital in addressing the high prevalence of breast cancer worldwide.